Tropical Storm Verbena Intensifies, Signal Warnings Raised in Palawan

Manila: Tropical cyclone Verbena, which intensified into a tropical storm (TS) on Tuesday night, continues to intensify and could possibly reach the severe tropical storm category this afternoon, the weather bureau said Wednesday. In its 5 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Verbena packs maximum sustained winds of 85 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 105 kph. It was last tracked 130 km. west of Coron, Palawan, moving west-northwest at 25 kph.

According to Philippines News Agency, gale-force winds will prevail across the Calamian Islands and the extreme northern portion of mainland Palawan, including El Nido and Taytay, where signal no. 2 is hoisted. Strong winds will prevail in areas under signal no. 1: Occidental Mindoro and the northern and central portions of Palawan such as Dumaran, Roxas, San Vicente, and Puerto Princesa City, including Cuyo and Kalayaan Islands.

PAGASA stated that Verbena and the northeast monsoon, kno

wn locally as amihan, would bring gusty conditions in most of Luzon, as well as in Aklan, Antique, Capiz, and Negros Occidental. A gale warning is in effect over the seaboards of northern Luzon and the western seaboard of southern Luzon.

Meanwhile, the cyclone is forecast to pass north of Kalayaan Islands within the day. It is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday, PAGASA said.