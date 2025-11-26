Filipina Worker Dies in Tokyo Car Stampede

Tokyo: A second person died in Monday’s hit-and-run incident involving a stolen car in Tokyo’s Adachi Ward, it was learned Tuesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, Gladys Grace Rotaquio Testado, a 28-year-old company worker of Philippine nationality, died at a hospital after being run over while crossing a street at around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

She was the first person hit by the vehicle, which then struck four others on a sidewalk and caused a pileup involving a truck. The incident also left Kenji Sugimoto, 81, dead and nine people in their 10s to 70s injured.

According to investigative sources, an eyewitness account and video footage showed that the car ran into Testado without slowing down. No clear brake marks were found at the scene.

Tokyo police have arrested a 37-year-old man believed to have been driving the car on suspicion of theft. The police will examine if the suspect had the capacity to take criminal responsibility and consider pursuing charges for hit-and-run and dangerous driving resulting in death or injury.