Keropok Lekor Made From Kebasi Fish Is A Popular Must-try Snack In Pulau Tuba

LANGKAWI, Keropok lekor is typically made from the tamban (mackerel) or ikan parang fish but Rosnani Che Ghazali has chosen to use kebasi (chacunda) fish as the main ingredient for her popular snack.

The enterprising woman from Pulau Tuba said that her effort to create something unique has paid off, since her keropok lekor, branded as Lekoshow KEDA Pulau Tuba, has become one of the main attractions for tourists visiting the island.

“I’ve been producing keropok lekor for the past seven years, with the help of three friends. The fish processing machine and the equipment for making keropok lekor were provided by the Kedah Regional Development Authority (KEDA), and recently I also received assistance from the Langkawi Development Authority (LADA).

“Before I started making keropok lekor, KEDA sent me to Terengganu to learn how to make it. Initially, I found it very challenging but with the support and encouragement from various parties, I eventually succeeded,” she said, noting that she is the sole producer of

keropok lekor on Pulau Tuba.

Rosnani added that Lekoshow, located in Kampung KEDA Teluk Berembang, has now become a must-visit stop for tourists coming to Pulau Tuba.

“Visitors can see firsthand how fresh kebasi fish is processed into keropok lekor. They can enjoy the hot keropok lekor right after it’s fried or buy some as souvenirs to take home.

“Kebasi fish is abundant here, and keropok lekor made with kebasi is much tastier compared to using mackerel; it has a softer texture and better quality,” she said.

Rosnani shared that due to high demand, the staff at Lekoshow process between 100 to 200 kilogrammes of kebasi fish, also known as selangat fish, sourced from local fishermen on the island each day.

“Sometimes we process up to 400 kilogrammes a day because there are now many tourists coming to Lekoshow as it has become increasingly popular,” she added.

The 49-year-old entrepreneur expressed her gratitude for the significant support from KEDA in promoting Lekoshow through various expos and entreprene

urial carnivals outside Pulau Tuba, which has had a very positive impact on the business.

“I am very thankful that through Lekoshow, the women of this island can supplement their family income, as the returns have been very encouraging so far,” she said.

Lekoshow also received contributions of machinery and business equipment under the MADANI Village Adoption Programme from the Ministry of Finance and welcomed a visit from the Finance Minister II, Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, during his visit to Pulau Tuba yesterday.

