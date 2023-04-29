KEDAH MALAYSIA MADANI OPEN HOUSE A WELCOME RESPITE FROM POLITICALLY-CHARGED CLIMATE – J-KOM DG

The Malaysia MADANI Aidilfitri Open House in Kedah not a political campaign but also managed to provide a welcome respite from the current politically-charged atmosphere for Malaysians, Community Communications Department (J-KOM) director-general Datuk Dr Mohammad Agus Yusoff said.

He noted that those who attended the function at Raia Hotel in Alor Setar were mingling around happily, taking selfies and group photos regardless of race, social standing, religion, or political creed.

He also stressed that no visitor was bothered about allegations that the open house was a waste of public funds and served as an election campaign.

“The function was not a VVIP programme, it wasn’t a political campaign, but an event that celebrated the people, by the people and for the people.

“Looking at how festive it was, I would say for sure that it wasn’t a waste. How can such a noble effort of sharing food and fostering closer ties among the common folk be a waste? It’s noble because it brings us closer, once a year,” he posted on Facebook today.

He added that the event was a success judging by the thousands who showed up, and the Unity Government programme was one of the best promotions for Kedah.

“It was such a fun affair that I plan to also join in at the next open houses that will be held at UiTM Permatang Pauh on May 6, Seremban on May 7, Kota Bharu on May 12, Kuala Terengganu on May 13, and the finale in Batu Caves on May 14.

“I came away from the event with a thought: Happy to have met up with fellow Muslims after fasting for a month. Happy to be able to be a part of the multicultural people of this country who showed up. Malaysia MADANI is simply great,” he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency