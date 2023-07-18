Kadiwa ng Pangulo gamechanger for DavNor farmers

The Kadiwa ng Pangulo program has been a game changer for the farmers in Davao del Norte province, Governor Edwin Jubahib said Thursday. Jubahib thanked President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. for reviving the program started by his father, that late former president Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr. 'It is a big help to the farmers as well as the consumers,' the governor said in a statement. Jubahib urged the farmers to plant more and make use of their agricultural lands to help the country become food sufficient and for their livelihood as well. On Monday, a simultaneous 'Kadiwa ng Pangulo' activity saw Davao del Norte farmers' products directly sold to the consumers at low prices. The event aims to help strengthen Kadiwa activities, ensure the expansion of the national program, and to provide access to consumers with fresh and affordable agri-fishery commodities. Kadiwa centers also seek to establish an additional market for small farmers and fisherfolk to sell their products at affordable prices in areas where poor families live. According to the Department of Agriculture, the Kadiwa ng Pangulo is a spillover of the DA's marketing strategy dubbed Kadiwa ng Pasko, which addressed the high cost of agricultural commodities during the holiday season. It is one of the programs of the Marcos administration to address rising food prices due to global inflation.

Source: Philippines News Agency