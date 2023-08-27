JUALAN EHSAN RAHMAH PREFERRED OPTION FOR PEOPLE TO PLAN EXPENSES

The Jualan Ehsan Rahmah (JER) programme remains the preferred option for residents of Kampung Melayu Ampang here, with many hoping that the Selangor Agricultural Development Corporation’s (PKPS) initiative will be held on a weekly basis to help them plan their daily expenses.

Rashidah Abdul Rashid, a 43-year-old housewife, said that with RM70, she can buy more fresh and dry goods than she could at a grocery store, where even RM100 might not be enough.

“This programme really helps the community, especially the B40 group, by offering essential items like chicken, meat, eggs, and cooking oil (below the market rate). It helps me save for a week or two.

“I believe that if programmes like this are held frequently near residential areas, it will benefit the community, especially housewives like me,” she told Bernama.

Among the items offered at the price of RM10 each are a whole chicken, 1 kilogramme (kg) of meat, 1 kg of fish, a tray of grade B eggs, 10 kg of rice, and 5 kg of oil (RM25). There are also PKPS-produced items available, such as sardines, chilli sauce, and sugar.

Meanwhile, Eddie Yap, 55, a private sector retiree, said he was pleased with the programme’s price offer, but he believed that JER should be promoted more extensively so that more people are aware of it.

“This is my third time coming here. It is a good programme and should be continued because many can benefit from it. However, I’ve noticed that the majority of those who come are Malay, and there are fewer Chinese.

“I’m not sure why, and I’ve informed my friends and neighbours about it. Perhaps the organiser should promote it more widely,” said the Ampang Jaya resident.

Bukit Antarabangsa assemblyman Mohd Kamri Kamaruddin said that today's event is being held for the third time this month, thanks to the village head’s efforts in understanding the needs of the people, particularly the B40 group.

“The response to this programme has been overwhelming. In fact, there are those who have come from outside this village area. We are always in touch with PKPS to find available slots for its implementation.

“We are planning to hold it in Bukit Antarabangsa, and another one is set for next week (in the Bukit Antarabangsa area),” he added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency