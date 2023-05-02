JOHOR CUSTOMS REFUTES CLAIMS OF INEFFICIENT PERSONNEL AT KSAB CIQ

The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (Customs) in Johor has denied allegations that its staff was inefficient in carrying out their duties at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) here recently.

State director, Misbahudin Parmin said they have yet to receive any complaints as depicted in an 18-second video that went viral on TikTok last Friday showing congestion at the complex, with a caption questioning the capability of Customs personnel at the counter.

He revealed that an investigation is ongoing and pointed out that the viral video found referred to the Immigration Department counter that check passports before visitors proceed to the Customs goods inspection area.

“The Customs Department and Immigration Department are two important entities that monitor the entry and exit points of the country, but their primary roles and duties are different,” he said in a statement today.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency