DOST shares livelihood technologies to women in Batangas town

CALAMBA CITY: The Department of Science and Technology (DOST) in Calabarzon, through its Batangas Provincial Science and Technology Office (PSTO), is seeking to address unemployment among women in parts of Laurel town in Batangas. John Maico Hernandez, senior research specialist and project coordinator, said in a phone interview on Monday that the PSTO has just launched a 'livelihood intervention program' after a recent census revealed very limited economic opportunities for women in two villages. He said their office is currently imparting 'tilapia' (Oreochromis niloticus) and meat processing technologies to housewives in Barangays Bugaan East and As-is, but the project can be further expanded as needed. Hernandez added a survey spearheaded by the DOST in collaboration with the Laurel municipal government and conducted by intern workers showed that a significant number of women in the targeted barangays have little or no contribution to the incomes of their respective households. "This program marks a si gnificant step in addressing this issue and improving the economic prospects of women in rural areas," he said. Laurel town has been designated as a focal area for intervention under the DOST Community Empowerment through Science and Technology (CEST) program, specifically focusing on economic enterprise and development, Hernandez said. The technology transfer is expected to equip women beneficiaries with skills and knowledge in processing tapa, tocino, and tilapia nuggets, laying the groundwork for them to establish their own businesses and contribute to the local economy. During their schooling, participants received insights into product formulation, processing standards and packaging techniques, ensuring a holistic understanding of the production process. Experts from Batangas State University (BSU) are serving as trainers of the initial 40 women enrolled in the program, he added. Hernandez underscored the potential profitability of processed meat and tilapia products as business ventures but emphasi zed the importance of stringent quality control measures and proper handling procedures to guarantee consumer safety and satisfaction. "Through this collaborative initiative with the local government unit of Laurel, Batangas, the DOST aims to empower women in rural communities, enabling them to kickstart their entrepreneurial journeys and make meaningful contributions to the local economy," he said.