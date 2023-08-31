JAPAN’S AMBASSADOR EXTENDS UNIQUE NATIONAL DAY GREETING TO MALAYSIANS

To mark Malaysia's 66th National Day celebration, Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia Katsuhiko Takahashi sent his best wishes to Malaysians in a special way this year.

On the embassy's official social media pages (Facebook and X), he uploaded a two-minute video where he relished ‘Mamak’ delicacies, which he described as an important part of Malaysian culture.

“I would like to wish ‘Selamat Hari Merdeka’ (Happy Independence Day) to all our Malaysian friends. We truly hope that Malaysia will always continue to be blessed with peace and prosperity.

“To celebrate Merdeka, I came to enjoy Kedai Mamak with my embassy colleagues; Mamak food is a significant part of Malaysian culture, thus I’m very happy to try it,” said the ambassador.

Takahashi was seen enjoying Mamak food and drinks such as ‘Nasi Kandar’, ‘Maggi goreng’, ‘teh tarik’, ‘Milo dinosaur’, ‘roti tisu’ and ‘roti canai’.

The main celebration of this year’s National Day was held at Dataran Putrajaya, today.

The theme '‘Malaysia MADANI: Tekad Perpaduan, Penuhi Harapan’ (Determination in Unity, Fulfiling Hope) is in line with the framework of the new vision for Malaysia MADANI, which is supported by the Unity Government and is seen as being capable of boosting the spirit of unity that has long existed among Malaysians.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency