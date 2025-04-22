ITCZ Continues to Bring Rain and Potential Hazards to Mindanao

Manila: The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) affecting southern Mindanao will continue to bring rains across the island, the weather bureau said on Tuesday. Davao Region, Sarangani, South Cotabato, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi will experience scattered rains and thunderstorms. Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

According to Philippines News Agency, the rest of Mindanao will still experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms. Severe thunderstorms could also result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA added. Meanwhile, isolated rain showers or thunderstorms caused by the easterlies will continue to prevail across Luzon and the Visayas. The whole country will also experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, San Ildefonso, Bulacan is forecast to see a danger level heat index of 46°C while the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City and the PAGASA Science Garden could see peak heat indices of 40°C and 41°C, respectively. Heat index is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity combines with air. Under danger levels, or 42°C to 51°C heat indices, heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely.