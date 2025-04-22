PBBM Signs Law Mandating Immediate Burial of Muslim Cadavers in Accordance with Islamic Rites

Manila: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has signed a new law mandating the proper and immediate burial of Muslim cadavers, aligned with Islamic rites. The legislation, known as Republic Act (RA) 12160, was approved on April 11 and stipulates that Muslim burials should be conducted as soon as possible, irrespective of whether a certificate of death has been issued.

According to Philippines News Agency, RA 12160 emphasizes the state’s recognition and respect for the religious customs and beliefs of Filipino Muslims, particularly their tradition of burying the dead before the next call to prayer. The law mandates that the death should be reported by the person who performed the burial rites or by the next of kin within 14 days of burial. This report must be submitted to the local health officer to prepare the death certificate and ascertain the cause of death.

In cases where an authorized health officer is unavailable, the Office of the Mayor will take responsibility for preparing the death certificate, provided there’s no forensic interest in the remains. If forensic interest exists, the family must be informed prior to any examination by law enforcement.

The law also requires that the death certificate be registered with the Local Civil Registrar within 30 days of preparation by the health officer or city or municipal mayor. For burial purposes, facilities in custody of Muslim cadavers must release them within 24 hours, ensuring they are wrapped in white cloth and placed in a sealed cadaver bag or box.

RA 12160 further stipulates that non-payment of hospital bills or other charges cannot delay the release of the cadaver. A promissory note or payment arrangement can be made for unpaid obligations. Individuals or entities withholding cadavers due to unpaid bills may face up to six months of imprisonment or fines up to PHP100,000. Corporate offenders will have penalties imposed on their officers.

The Department of Health and the National Commission for Muslim Filipinos are tasked with establishing rules and regulations to ensure the effective implementation of RA 12160.