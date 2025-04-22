Road Closures Set in Manila for Nora Aunor’s State Funeral

Manila: The city government of Manila has implemented road closures on Tuesday for the state funeral of National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts Nora Aunor, or Nora Cabaltera Villamayor in real life. Portions of Padre Burgos Avenue (from Mehan Garden to Quezon Boulevard Bridge northbound) and Natividad Lopez Street Northbound (from N. Lopez/Villegas intersection heading towards Universidad de Manila) will be closed to traffic starting 7 a.m., according to an advisory from the Manila Public Information Office late Monday.

According to Philippines News Agency, motorists are also advised that parking restrictions (one-side parking) will be implemented from Taft Avenue to Mehan Garden. The city government also advised motorists to take the McArthur Bridge to Sta. Cruz to the point of destination and Jones Bridge to Binondo area to the point of destination as an alternate route.

The state funeral for the 71-year-old veteran actress will start with arrival honors at the Arroceros Forest Park in Manila at 8:30

a.m., to be followed by the necrological service at the Metropolitan Theater at 9 a.m. The funeral rites with full military honors is set for Tuesday noon at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City. Aunor, known as Philippine cinema’s “Superstar”, passed away on April 16.