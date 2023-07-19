ISLAMIC FINANCE PERSONALITY MOHD DAUD BAKAR NAMED KEDAH MAAL HIJRAH AWARD RECIPIENT

Islamic finance personality Tan Sri Dr Mohd Daud Bakar has been conferred the Kedah’s Maal Hijrah award.

Mohd Daud, 59, received a cheque worth RM15,000, a certificate and accompanying gifts from the Sultan of Kedah Al-Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah at the state-level Maal Hijrah celebration at the Raia Hall and Convention Centre near here.

A native of Alor Setar, the father of four said the award was one of the highest honours in the context of Islam, this coming after being the recipient of the national-level Maulidur Rasul celebration Tokoh Perdana award in 2014.

“I returned to Kedah only about two to three years ago when I became directly involved with Kedah Darul Aman FC (as the owner), and now I have received this award, so I am very grateful,” he told Bernama here today.

In addition, he said the award being given to a football club owner makes it even more unique, which he added has given new synergy to the welfare of Muslims and to the religion itself.

At the event, the Kedah Sultan also presented awards for the best urban mosque category to Masjid Ar-Rahmah, Guar Chempedak and Masjid Ar-Rahman in Ayer Hitam for the rural category.

In Iskandar Puteri, JOHOR, the recipient of the state-level Maal Hijrah 1445H award, Shakirin Omar said the recognition received will spur him further in his propagation and preaching efforts.

The former Muar Syariah High Court judge hoped that it would be an inspiration to his family, acquaintances and the community to try to change themselves for the better.

A graduate of Egypt’s Al-Azhar University, Shakirin, 72, expressed his gratitude and thanks to the state government for appreciating his services and especially to the Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar for consenting to the award.

“By taking in the spirit of Maal Hijrah, every person needs to change for the better every day, this change is necessary for us to organise our lives in the way how Allah wants it,” he said after the Johor Maal Hijrah 1445H celebration at the Iskandar Puteri City Council Hall here today.

In Ipoh, PERAK, helping an individual who called himself 'Tok Ayah' after he introduced deviant teachings to a village in Tapah in the 1970s was one of the unforgettable experiences of Perak Maal Hijrah 1445H award recipient Jurij Sulaiman, 87.

The former Perak Syariah Chief Prosecutor said the individual has proclaimed himself as a ‘prophet for the end of times’ and even witnessed him stomping on a Quran during an event.

“After some time and with some effort, we managed to make him realise his folly and reformed him, and finally he repented,” he told reporters after the state-level Maal Hijrah celebration today where he received the award from Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah.

In MELAKA, Lee Se Pin, the recipient of the Ibnu Uraiqith, an award for non-Muslims, said his experience as a volunteer tourist guide for the ‘Jejak Warisan’ tour programme gave him an opportunity to dwell into Islamic propagation activities in the state.

The 40-year-old court interpreter felt that the programme was a good platform to bridge the racial gap.

“I started collaborating with Islamic Dakwah non-governmental organisations in the last seven or eight years and have been more active since being involved with the Jejak Warisan programme. That gave me the chance to get to know more Islamic propagation activists.

“After some time, I became more inspired to use these activities, such as the Street Dakwah programme, to foster closer relations among the various races in Malaysia,” he said at the state-level Maal Hijrah celebration at the Al- Azim mosque auditorium here today, where he received a certificate of appreciation, a plaque and RM3,000 in cash from the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam.

Lee was also grateful for having a family that understands his intention to be involved in activities related to Islam.

At the event, former state legislative assembly speaker Datuk Othman Muhamad, 71, was named the recipient of the Melaka Maal Hijrah 1445H award.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency