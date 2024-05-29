Indian capital records highest-ever temperature at 49.9°C

NEW DELHI: With heatwave conditions prevailing in several parts of India, the capital New Delhi recorded an all-time high temperature on Tuesday, according to officials. According to India's Met Office, two areas in New Delhi recorded a temperature of 49.9°C on Tuesday. Several other Indian cities saw temperatures crossing 49°C, with Churu in western Rajasthan state touching 50.5°C. The Met Office said 'heat wave to severe heat wave' conditions are likely to reduce gradually over Northwest and Central India from May 30. Source: Philippines News Agency