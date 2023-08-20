INAPPROPRIATE TO USE DIFFERENT LOGO, THEME FOR NATIONAL DAY – ADAM ADLI

The proposal to use a different logo and theme for the National Day celebration in Perikatan Nasional (PN)-ruled states seems to be politically motivated, said Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim.

He said this should not happen as the National Day celebration should reflect the spirit of togetherness of all Malaysians.

“National Day is a celebration of the entire nation, commemorating the spirit of independence, unity and nationhood. It has nothing to do with political beliefs or ideology.

“So, it is inappropriate for any party to propose a different theme for the celebration,” he told a press conference after launching the Perak-level Fit Malaysia Programme at the Youth and Sports Complex here today.

Yesterday, PN Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari proposed that Kelantan, Kedah, Terengganu and Perlis use a different logo and theme for the National Day celebration instead of those introduced at the federal level.

Meanwhile, Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said the proposal to use a different logo and theme for the National Day celebration would only disrupt the relationship between the state governments and the federal government.

He said such a thing had never happened before, and that the PN leadership should have a big heart, especially after the people had made their choice in the state elections on Aug 12.

“The people have made their choice. This move will not unite us but rather straining the relationship," he told reporters after launching the Melangkah Bersama Peniaga Wanita B40 programme in Johor Bahru.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency