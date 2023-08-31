Iloilo builds P5-M resilience hub in Estancia

A PHP5-million resilience hub that will manage all disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM) activities of the host local government unit (LGU) will soon rise in Estancia town in Iloilo province. On Thursday, the provincial government broke the ground for the Civil Defense operations hub project that will complement the Provincial Civil Defense (ProCid) operations center at the provincial capitol, and allow faster response and efficient coordination during disasters and emergencies. 'This is our headquarters for disaster risk reduction and management, and others as well. This will be the headquarters of environmental management. This will be the headquarters of our management of our Visayan Sea. This will be the home of your Bantay Dagat,' Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. said in his message during the event. The fund for the construction was turned over to Estancia in March when the province released a total of PHP28 million as disaster aid for the hub projects and the acquisition of rescue boats for eight LGUs. Defensor said last month, the provincial government held a groundbreaking ceremony for a similar project in Estancia while the construction will also start in Banate town next month. Other sites for the projects are in the towns of Concepcion and Miagao. 'This is part of our whole-province approach to disaster risk reduction and management and our environmental management programs,' Defensor said. The building will be developed, equipped with computers and communications equipment, and digitized to connect to the ProCid operations center. Earlier, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (PDRRM) Office said the governor is eyeing to build 15 operations hubs before his term ends. The facility will be manned by Municipal DRRM and PDRRM personnel, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the Philippine National Police.

Source: Philippines News Agency