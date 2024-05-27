HAWANA 2024: PM ANWAR MEETS FOREIGN JOURNALISTS

KUCHING, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today met with foreign journalists participating in the National Journalists' Day (HAWANA) 2024 celebration here. The 15-minute meeting was also attended by Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil. Kuala Lumpur Al Jazeera bureau chief Samer Fariq Mohammad Allawi who was present in the meeting said the Prime Minister shared his thoughts on several topics including media freedom and geopolitical issues during the meet-up. 'PM Anwar was kind enough to meet foreign journalists in Malaysia. He spoke about geopolitical issues in southeast Asia and his views about stability of this region. 'He (Anwar) also conveys supports for the freedom of the media and its limits, it was a brief discussion, but a good one,' he told Bernama. Also present during the meeting were the Deputy Minister in the Sarawak Premier's Department (Corporate Affairs, Information and UKAS) Datuk Abdullah Saidol, Malaysian National News Agency (B ernama) Chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, Bernama Chief Executive Officer Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj. About 1,000 guests comprising media practitioners from Malaysia and 12 other countries joined HAWANA 2024. The representatives of media clubs and organisations from Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines, Brunei, Vietnam, Cambodia, Timor Leste, China, South Korea, Qatar, France and Kuwait have gathered in Kuching since Saturday for HAWANA 2024, which is being held for the first time in the Land of the Hornbills. The largest gathering of Malaysian journalists is organised by the Communications Ministry in collaboration with the Sarawak state government, with Bernama as the implementing agency. Various programmes and activities have been held to liven up the celebration, including the International Media Conference and the Hawana 2024 Exhibition. Source: BERNAMA News Agency