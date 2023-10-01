Guv uses sports to impart discipline among youth

The children of this province are being honed to be well-disciplined and confident, values that may be developed from sports such as the martial art karate. Dinagat Islands Gov. Nilo Demerey Jr. included a karate competition in the weeklong 'Bugkosan sa Isla 2023 Festival' that will conclude Sunday. 'Physical fitness, discipline, focus, confidence, and self-esteem are among the benefits our children and the youth can reap from karate sports,' Demerey said in his message during the opening of the tournament on Saturday. The governor himself holds a black belt and was a full-contact karate champion in his younger years. Eight teams from Dinagat Islands, Butuan City, Bukidnon province, Surigao City, Davao City, Nasipit in Agusan del Norte, and Agusan del Sur are competing in the weekend tournament. More than 100 will vie in the age groups 5 to 7, 8 to 12, and 13 to 18. 'This is a dynamic martial art involving movements, stances, and techniques. Karate is also a practical self-defense that can empower our children and the youth in protecting themselves, especially during challenging situations,' Demerey said. He said sports will help the children practice discipline and self-control by learning to follow instructions, and give respect to instructors and fellow students. 'Through karate, they will learn to adhere to the rules and traditions of the martial arts. They can also carry the discipline they will learn from karate to other aspects in their lives such as academics and personal goals,' Demerey said. Teamwork, he added, will be developed as they will learn to work together and support each other. Demerey will deliver his State of the Province Address at the end of the festival.

Source: Philippines News Agency