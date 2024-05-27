Group steps up drive on cancer law benefits in Eastern Visayas

TACLOBAN CITY: The Cancer Warriors Foundation, Inc. is stepping up its awareness drive on the National Integrated Cancer Control Act (NICCA) in Eastern Visayas to inform patients and their families about access to free treatments. Carmen Auste, the foundation's chief executive officer, said they have been holding summits in the region to bring together multiple stakeholders from national government agencies, private and public hospitals, non-government organizations, academe, and civic society organizations to discuss ways to help patients. The official warned that four Filipino adults die from cancer every hour and one child every three hours. "Multi-sectoral partnership and collaboration are essential. We are trying to engage private hospitals so they will accept guarantee letters from the government. This way, patients can go to private hospitals for diagnosis and treatment, supported by the government," Auste added. She also discussed the establishment of an access site in Eastern Visayas, encouraging a memorandum of agreement with private hospitals. This would allow patients from private hospitals to access free cancer treatment provided by the government. Years of 'tireless work' by health advocates in and outside the government have led to the passage of NICCA, a landmark cancer control legislation that aims to increase the rate of cancer survival and reduce the burden on patients and their families," according to the Philippine Institute for Development Studies. Signed into law in February 2019 by President Rodrigo Duterte, Republic Act No. 11215 (NICCA) aims to provide quality and affordable cancer health services and alleviate the financial burden on those diagnosed with cancer and their families. Key provisions under NICCA include the creation of the Philippine Cancer Center to promote and encourage cancer research, provide training to medical professionals, and house the population-based cancer registry. It also mandated the creation of a Cancer Assistance Fund and the National Integrated Cance r Control Council, a multi-sectoral and multi-stakeholder body that will act as the policy-making, planning, and coordinating body on cancer control, headed by the Secretary of Health. Source: Philippines News Agency