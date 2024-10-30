Granada romps to 6th MassKara Festival street dance title

BACOLOD CITY – For the sixth time, Barangay Granada was declared champion of the MassKara Festival street dance and arena competition, besting six other villages during the showdown held at the Paglaum Sports Complex until Sunday night.

The win marked a second three-peat for Granada after taking the titles in 2022 and 2023 as well as in 2014, 2015, and 2016.

‘The culmination of passion, perseverance, and countless hours of training,’ village chief Armando Vito said in a statement posted on Facebook.

Displaying a stellar performance in stunning costumes, masks and props depicting the ‘Super City Bacolod,’ Granada went home with the grand prize of PHP1 million and swept all the minor and special awards in the festival’s 45th edition.

It won Best in Theme and Concept, Best in Music, and Best in Mask, Headdress and Costume, as well as the Bacolod Yuhum Foundation Inc. Choice Award.

Behind Granada’s champion squad of 60 dancers and 210 propsmen are choreographers Joedem Casabuena and Mark Philip Lamirez, and

costume and mask designers Joenel Buenaventura and Christopher John Puerta.

Barangay Bata, trained by Ronelo Mabilog, Marjoe Jocson and Alfred Joseph Muyo, settled for first runner-up, receiving PHP500,000.

Helmed by veteran dancer-trainer Segundo Jesus Cabalcar Jr., Barangay 12 placed second runner-up, with PHP300,000.

Cabalcar, considered the winningest MassKara street dance choreographer, amassing a total of 22 titles, was honored with the Pillar of Dance Excellence Award for his contributions to dance in the community.

The four other contingents included Barangay 35, Barangay 18, Barangay 21, and Barangay 6.

In his message before the crowd at Paglaum Sports Complex, Lone District Rep. Greg Gasataya said despite the challenges posed by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name Trami), the Bacolodnons rose to the occasion and went on to celebrate the festival that was born out of their resilience as a people.

‘We would like to thank all the organizers for their sacrifices and for overcoming t

he challenges to make this year’s MassKara Festival one of the most well-attended concerts and activities in Bacolod’s history, despite the rains,’ he added.

