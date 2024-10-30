PH, Japan, US discuss ways to promote economic resilience

MANILA – The Philippines, Japan and the United States convened an informal trilateral discussion on countering economic coercion and promoting economic resilience.

In a news release on Monday, Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the discussion last Oct. 25 intended to strengthen close coordination, based on the Joint Vision Statement from the leaders of the three nations issued at the historic first Japan-US-Philippines Summit last April.

The three nations would cooperate to raise awareness of the issue among the international community and to enhance their resilience and ability to respond to potential economic coercion.

The discussion was co-chaired by Board of Investments Industry Department Services executive director Corazon Halili-Dichosa.

United States Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Office of the Undersecretary chief of Staff Jonathan Fritz and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan Economic Security Policy director Chihiro Mochizuki attended the meeting.

In the April 11 summit, P

resident Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. met with US President Joe Biden and then Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Washington D.C. and discussed issues on economic and security cooperation.

Source: Philippines News Agency