TNT takes PBA Governors’ Cup Finals opener

ANTIPOLO, Rizal – TNT Tropang Giga banked on an explosive start to repulse Barangay Ginebra, 104-88, in Game 1 of the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals in front of 11,021 fans at the Ynares Center on Sunday night.

The Tropang Giga began the game on a 15-2 run, and despite the Gin Kings drawing to within six at halftime, the PLDT franchise restored order in the second half and never looked back.

“We’re a very big and driven team, so we work on the numbers and then we focus really on taking away their strengths,” coach Chot Reyes said after the game.

Rey Nambatac had an impressive PBA Finals debut with 18 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals for TNT, which is now three wins away from giving Reyes his first Governors’ Cup title.

“During the opening, I was nervous and my body was shaking but good thing I overcame that,” Nambatac said in Filipino.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led the team with 19 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and three blocks.

Justin Brownlee led Ginebra with 23 points, seve

n rebounds, and six assists.

Giving back

The gate attendance on Sunday night was the largest crowd that flocked the Ynares Center for a PBA game, surpassing the 10,952 count during a Dec. 21, 2011 doubleheader.

The record-breaking crowd is good news for the victims of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name Trami) as that meant a larger ticket sale that would be donated to them.

Earlier, PBA board chairman Ricky Vargas of the Tropang Giga and vice chairman Alfrancis Chua of the Gin Kings announced that the entire ticket sale for the finals opener would be donated to the Alagang Kapatid Foundation to raise funds in the ongoing relief operations for those affected by the recent weather disturbance.

The scores:

TNT 104 – Hollis-Jefferson 19, Nambatac 18, Erram 15, Castro 14, Pogoy 12, Oftana 9, Aurin 8, Khobuntin 5, Williams 2, Heruela 2, Payawal 0, Galinato 0.

Ginebra 88 – Brownlee 23, J.Aguilar 14, Cu 13, Holt 12, Ahanmisi 10, Thompson 7, Abarrientos 5, Pinto 2, Tenorio 2, Pessumal 0, Mariano

0, Adamos 0.

Quarterscores: 27-15, 43-37, 72-62, 104-88

Source: Philippines News Agency