GOVT TO CONSIDER RAISING ESHN IF COUNTRY’S INCOME GROWS

The government will consider increasing the fishermen’s subsistence allowance (ESHN) rate, currently at RM300 per month, if the country's income increases in the future.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said fishermen's welfare will always be the government's concern, and their needs will continue to be supported based on the country's financial capacity.

"When the country's income grows, God willing, we'll do our best to meet fishermen's needs within our financial means," he told a press conference after launching the Jalinan Mesra MADANI Programme with Kuala Kedah fishermen at the Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) fisheries port in Kuala Kedah today.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency