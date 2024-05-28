GOODS VEHICLE OWNERS REMINDED TO APPLY FOR FLEET CARDS TO ENJOY DIESEL SUBSIDIES

KUANTAN, Owners of goods vehicles have been reminded to apply for fleet cards immediately to enable them to enjoy subsidised diesel once the government implements the targeted diesel subsidies. Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Fuziah Salleh said around 90,000 fleet cards have been issued and currently there were 23 categories of goods vehicles that qualify for the subsidy. "When the diesel subsidy is withdrawn, the prices at petrol stations will be for unsubsidised diesel and those who own the fleet card can purchase diesel at subsidised prices… that's why it's important to apply. "For now, the registration process for the fleet cards is still open and I urge those who qualify to do so,' she said at a media conference after joining a ministry enforcement operation here today. She shared that during the operation, a joint team from her ministry and the Pahang Immigration Department had raided a grocery shop and a restaurant here after receiving public complaints and found several offences, including failure to maintain a book on the stocks of controlled items under Regulation 13(2) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974. 'Leakages relating to subsidised cooking oil packs were also found as they were sent to the restaurant next door for business purposes when the packs are meant for household use,' she said. Source: BERNAMA News Agency