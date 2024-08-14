Gold Futures Close Higher, Tracking Comex

KUALA LUMPUR, The gold futures contract on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives ended higher today, tracking the stronger performance of COMEX gold futures.

At the end of trading, August 2024 rose to US$2,452.50 per troy ounce from US$2,427.40 per troy ounce at Friday’s close.

Meanwhile, September 2024, October 2024, November 2024, December 2024, and February 2025 all settled higher at US$2,456.20 per troy ounce against US$2,431.10 per troy ounce previously.

However, volume edged down to 7 lots from 26 lots last Friday, while open interest eased to 19 contracts from 56 contracts previously.

The price of physical gold stood at US$2,427.35 per troy ounce, according to the London Bullion Market Association’s afternoon fix on August 9.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency