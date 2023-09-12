FRIM AIMS TO COMMERCIALISE HERBAL PRODUCTS WORTH RM30 MLN BY 2025

The Forest Research Institute of Malaysia (FRIM), via its Herbal Technology Centre (HTC), aims to commercialise products worth RM30 million by 2025, reflecting an annual growth rate of 30 per cent.

In a statement today, the research institute said HTC has successfully commercialised 192,446 units of products with a total value of RM16.4 million to date.

"Since its inception, HTC has benefited more than 500 customers, including companies and individuals. A total of 20 companies have appointed HTC as their contract manufacturer to produce 35 registered traditional herbal products.

"In the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), the centre has produced six semi-finished products in the form of pure extracts from selected herbs, namely tongkat ali (eurycoma longifolia), kacip fatimah (labisia pumila), asam gelugur (garcinia atroviridis), misai kucing (orthosiphon aristatus), roselle (hibiscus sabdariffa), and gelenggang (candle bush)," it said.

However, it said herbal products must comply with strict regulations and laws, including registration with the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Division and safety testing, thereby posing a challenge to herbal entrepreneurs due to high costs.

Via its services at HTC, FRIM is determined to support the production of high-quality herbal products, as well as support herbal entrepreneurs in producing quality and competitive products.

"The centre has also received various certifications, including Good Manufacturing Practices, Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point, and Halal Confirmation Certificate for Contract Manufacturing/Original Equipment Manufacturer (Pharmaceutical), making it the top choice for herbal entrepreneurs.

“We provide technical services, complete facilities, advisory services, and development research, with an easily accessible location and reasonable service charges," it said.

This effort would be in line with the government's vision to strengthen the herbal industry as a source of economic growth for the country, it added.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency