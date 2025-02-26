Antique: Four local government units in Antique are progressing with plans to institutionalize the Katuwang sa Diwa at Gawa para sa Masaganang Ani at Mataas na Kita, commonly known as Kadiwa ng Pangulo. This initiative, spearheaded by the towns of San Remigio, Tobias Fornier, Anini-y, and Bugasong, aims to provide direct market access for farmers, fisherfolk, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

According to Philippines News Agency, Betty Baldevia, Agri-Business and Marketing Coordinator of the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA), explained that Kadiwa eliminates the role of middlemen, thereby enabling sellers to offer their products at farmgate prices and earn more revenue. “The LGUs found the Kadiwa effective in helping their farmers, fisher folks and MSMEs be able to sell their produce without going through the middlemen, anymore,” Baldevia stated.

Furthermore, Baldevia emphasized that participants can boost their earnings by selling produce at farmgate prices during the Kadiwa or trade fairs. Following the provincial board’s approval of a Kadiwa ordinance on February 17, OPA is coordinating with LGUs to organize monthly trade fairs across municipalities to promote local product sales.

“We plan to hold the monthly Kadiwa in the various municipalities to help promote and sell the products of the farmers, fisher folks and MSMEs,” Baldevia added. A collaborative meeting with the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and other agencies on March 4 will finalize the venues for this year’s Kadiwa events.

Participants in these trade fairs may also be eligible for DOLE’s Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) program, which offers a daily wage of PHP480 during the event. In 2024, eight Kadiwa trade fairs generated PHP1.4 million in sales, benefiting farmers, fisherfolk, and MSMEs.