Pasay City: The University of Santo Tomas (UST) outplayed De La Salle University, 25-21, 25-20, 25-16, to clinch its second consecutive victory in the UAAP Season 87 men’s volleyball tournament at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

According to Philippines News Agency, Paul Colinares led the charge for the Golden Spikers with 17 points, including 11 attacks, five blocks, and an ace, despite the absence of two-time MVP Josh Yba±ez due to a Grade 2 ankle sprain. Jayrack Dela Noche and JJ Macam also contributed significantly with 12 and 10 points respectively, with Macam adding 13 excellent receptions. UST now joins National University and Ateneo de Manila University in second place with a 2-1 record.

“The whole team is happy because even though Josh is not in the lineup, we are still intact as a team,” Colinares stated. “So, no matter who we lose from our lineup, no matter who you put in there, we are sure that they will perform because every player is so confident now.”

This victory marked UST’s first win over La Salle since their four-set triumph in the second round of Season 85 on April 2, 2023. UST head coach Odjie Mamon highlighted the team’s depth and preparation, saying, “The result speaks for itself when it comes to our depth. Apart from that, it was our preparation as well.”

Season 86 beach volleyball MVP Alche Gupiteo added seven points, while team captain Dux Yambao provided 19 excellent sets in the swift one-hour-and-11-minute match. For La Salle, Noel Kampton, MJ Fortuna, Emman Fernandez, and Eric Layug each scored six points, bringing their record to 1-2.

In another game, Adamson University emerged victorious over the University of the East, 27-29, 25-23, 25-20, 25-17. Jude Aguilar scored 17 points through 14 attacks and three blocks, while Leo Coguimbal contributed 16 points with eight blocks, six attacks, and two aces, ending an eight-game losing streak for Adamson.

Adamson’s last victory came on March 23, 2024, during the second round of Season 86, also against UE. Head coach Raffy Mosuela expressed satisfaction with his first win, saying, “I am happy with my first win as head coach of Adamson. It’s worth the lesson we learned from what we did to the enemy.”

Despite the Red Warriors’ efforts, including Steve Aligayon’s 23 points and Roy Piojo’s 17 points, UE suffered their third consecutive loss.