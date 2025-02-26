Manila: The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has issued the guidelines on the release and utilization of the PHP1.95 billion earmarked for the Local Government Support Fund-Support to the Barangay Development Program (LGSF-SBDP) in 2025.

According to Philippines News Agency, Local Budget Circular 162, which was issued on February 24, outlines the general policies and procedures for implementing the LGSF-SBDP. This initiative aims to benefit 780 cleared villages by funding priority projects identified during the Retooled Community Support Program (RCSP). The projects will be funded under the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict’s (NTF-ELCAC) LGSF-SBDP.

The Barangay Development Program (BDP) was established as the flagship initiative of the NTF-ELCAC under Executive Order 70, issued in 2018. Its purpose is to bring sustainable development programs to communities affected by conflict by implementing specific projects. The PHP1.95 billion allocated for the LGSF-SBDP will fund these programs for the 780 cleared villages.

The circular emphasizes the need to prioritize and harmonize the delivery of basic services and social delivery packages to address the root causes of insurgency and other armed conflicts. It aims to facilitate societal inclusivity and ensure active participation from various sectors in pursuing sustainable peace and prosperity.

Each cleared barangay will receive allocations for projects such as farm-to-market roads, school buildings, water and sanitation systems, health stations, and electrification. The circular serves as a guide for identified local government units (LGUs) to ensure compliance with policies, processes, and responsibilities for the program’s implementation.

Recipients must submit required documents to the city or municipal government, which will then forward them to the Regional Task Force (RTF)-ELCAC. The RTF-ELCAC is responsible for evaluating and determining the eligibility and compliance of the cleared villages. Eligible and compliant requests will be endorsed to the NTF-ELCAC, which will then consolidate and favorably endorse them to the DBM Central Office.

The circular specifies that local chief executives and officials are responsible for the timely implementation of programs and projects, as well as the proper utilization and disbursement of the LGSF-SBDP. They must ensure strict adherence to fund utilization within their jurisdictions. Failure to act appropriately within the prescribed period may result in penalties for the implementing LGU, as per existing law.