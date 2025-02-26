Manila: The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has deported 98 Chinese nationals caught working in illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) companies. In a statement Wednesday, BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado announced that the deportees boarded a Philippine Airlines chartered flight to Xi’an, China, on Tuesday night.

According to Philippines News Agency, the chartered flight was arranged by the Chinese Embassy as part of coordinated efforts to expedite the removal of foreign nationals involved in illegal POGO activities. Of the total deported, 91 were part of the 450 individuals arrested in a commercial building in Para±aque City on January 8, while seven were from the BI’s detention facility in Bicutan, Taguig.

Since January, the BI has apprehended more than 500 foreign nationals in separate operations across Para±aque, Cavite, and Pasay City, with 226 individuals having been deported. Commissioner Viado emphasized the agency’s commitment to working with partner agencies to ensure swift deportations, stating, “We are working relentlessly with our partner agencies to ensure the swiftest deportation possible. This is a clear message that the Philippines will not be a safe haven for illegal activities.”

The deportation effort aligns with the government’s ongoing crackdown on illegal offshore gaming operations. This initiative follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to put an end to POGO operations in the country, as part of broader efforts to protect national security and curb transnational crimes linked to these establishments.

Additionally, the BI reported that 10 Vietnamese nationals, also POGO workers, were deported on the same day via NAIA Terminal 1.