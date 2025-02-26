Maguindanao del Sur: An armed group is possibly behind the shooting of Datu Piang, Maguindanao del Sur Vice Mayor Omar Samama, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Wednesday. In a press conference held at Camp Crame, PNP Public Information Office chief Col. Randulf Tua±o stated that a pursuit operation has been initiated to identify and apprehend the suspect who shot Samama while he was speaking at a local event in the town’s Barangay Magaslong on Monday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the assailant’s identity has not yet been established, and the motive being election-related has not been confirmed. ‘[Ang suspek po] ay nasa labas ng crowd area. Posible po na isang sniper ang bumaril. Since covered po ‘yong area, walang malinaw na clear shot ‘yong suspek. Ang suspek po natin ngayon ay isang armed group. Hindi po siya ma-declare na political sapagkat kung political, ito ay mangangailangan ng revalidation (The suspect was outside the crowd area. It is possible that a sniper shot. Since the area is covered, there is no clear shot of the suspect. Our suspect now is an armed group. He cannot be declared political because if he is political, it will require revalidation),’ Tua±o said.

Tua±o reported that the vice mayor is now in stable condition and recovering in the hospital. Samama, a lawyer seeking re-election, was with his father, Datu Piang Mayor Victor Samama, when he was shot as the local government hosted medical-dental services for internally displaced persons. The Samamas are official candidates of the United Bangsamoro Justice Party (UBJP), the political arm of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF).

Meanwhile, Tua±o mentioned that the police are also considering an armed group to be behind the separate ambush of engineer Israel Abas Angas in Cotabato City on Tuesday night. He noted that the victim was a teacher at Notre Dame in Cotabato City. ‘According naman sa RD (regional director) ng Region 12 na si Gen. Arnold Ardiente meron silang ongoing operations against four suspects (According to Regional Director of Region 12 [Soccsksargen] Gen. Ardiente, operations against four suspects are ongoing),’ Tua±o said.

Reports indicate that Angas was driving his vehicle when the suspects, riding motorcycles, ambushed him in the Kanto Nayon Shariff area of Barangay Rosary Heights 3, Cotabato City. The victim was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.