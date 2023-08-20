FOSTERING PATRIOTISM THE EX-SERVICEMAN WAY

In an effort to instil a sense of patriotism in society, a retired military captain took the initiative to open the “Galeri Anjung Pesona Wajah” which showcases pictures of freedom fighters, among other things.

Muhamad Awang, 76, said that the gallery, established at his late mother’s home in Kampung Pendek here, was opened in 2005 after his retirement.

It features over 5,000 materials, including pictures, newspaper clippings and books about national figures, which he collected since 1970.

“These pictures are related to the Malay sultanate, the military, police, Muslim scholars, artists and prominent figures in Kampung Pendek in addition to war equipment that can be used as a reference.

“This gallery was also created to commemorate national heroes, including Lieutenant Adnan Saidi, Tok Janggut, Mat Kilau and Datuk Bahaman,” he told Bernama when met at the gallery recently.

Muhamad said he established the gallery or mini-museum to express his love for the country and provide a trusted source of historical information for present and future generations.

His efforts proved fruitful when the Kelantan State Museum Corporation recognised the Galeri Anjung Pesona Wajah as a strategic partner in realising its vision and mission in 2020.

“This gallery has also become a focal point among military students and those from higher education institutions for conducting research,” said the father of six, who served for 31 years in the military.

Meanwhile, Muhamad said the government should review the History syllabus to capture students’ interest and cultivate the spirit of patriotism.

“To pique young people’s interest in the subject, we need to use the latest methods that they like, such as incorporating historical elements on social media platforms like Facebook, TikTok and Instagram,” said the former head of the Kesatria Unit, Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Shah Alam, Selangor.

In addition, he said the government should show its firmness, for example, in mandating the installation of the Jalur Gemilang on business premises by imposing fines on traders who fail to do so.

“The public can also put up the Jalur Gemilang not only at their homes but also on vehicles as a reminder that our country has been independent for 66 years,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency