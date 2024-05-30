Fishers reap gains of BFAR interventions in Siargao

BUTUAN CITY: Fisherfolks from Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte, is now reaping the benefits of government intervention through the Special Area for Agricultural Development (SAAD) program implemented by the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources in the Caraga Region (BFAR-13). The Siargao Integrated Fisherfolk Association (SIFA), which has at least 60 members, received two projects from BFAR-SAAD in 2023 and earlier this month, all worth PHP1.6 million. In an interview Thursday, SIFA president Gerry Tonera said that the five units of shallow fish shelter - locally known as 'payao' - worth PHP900,000 they received last May 19, helped their members double and even triple their catch. Last year, the group also received a project worth PHP791,452 composed of five units of fiberglass boats with complete accessories and five-gill nets. 'Our members are from Del Carmen, Pilar, Santa Monica, San Isidro, and Burgos. The shallow fish shelters are now established in these towns and are helping our members increa se their catch,' Tonera said. He added that the fiberglass boats also help them in deep-sea fishing, where shallow fish shelters are established. 'The government is always here to help the small fishermen. The support we received from BFAR is a big help,' Tonera said. In a statement on Thursday, BFAR-13 said members of SIFA had undergone a comprehensive orientation on the classification, specifications, design, construction, operation, and maintenance of the shallow fish shelters. BFAR-13 said the orientation was vital to ensure the long-term sustainability of shallow fish shelters and emphasize the organization's members' shared commitment and responsibility. Source: Philippines News agency