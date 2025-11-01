First Lady Engages in Korean Cultural Tour with APEC Spouses

Gyeongju: First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos on Friday joined the spouses of Asia-Pacific leaders in a cultural tour hosted by South Korean First Lady Kim Hea Kyung in Gyeongju, a coastal city in North Gyeongsang, South Korea. On Saturday, Araneta-Marcos shared on her Instagram account several photos from her visit to the Bulguksa Temple and Wooyang Art Museum, highlighting South Korea’s rich cultural heritage.

According to Philippines News Agency, the First Lady expressed her admiration for the cultural and historical richness of Gyeongju. She stated, “Blown away by the culture and history of beautiful Gyeongju. From the serene beauty of Bulguksa Temple to the inspiring modern works at Wooyang Art Museum, every stop was a reminder of how art, faith, and heritage can live beautifully side by side.” She also expressed her gratitude to experience this with fellow APEC spouses and thanked First Lady Kim Hea Kyung for the memorable cultural program.

The tour was part of the Spouse Program held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Gyeongju, featuring cultural experiences that showcased Korea’s artistic and historical treasures. Other participants were the wives of leaders of five APEC member countries, including Diana Fox Carney of Canada, Amanda Luxon of New Zealand, Ruth Lui of Singapore, and Thananon Niramit of Thailand. Lin Wen-hsuan, daughter of Taiwan’s senior presidential advisor Lin Hsin-i, also joined the cultural tour.

On Friday night, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. attended the APEC gala dinner hosted by Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Gyeongju. The event was attended by visiting leaders of APEC economies and their spouses, high-level officials of the Korean government, representatives of international organizations, and global business leaders. In hosting the banquet, Lee expressed hope for the continued pursuit of peace and shared prosperity across the Asia-Pacific region. The gala dinner featured dishes reminiscent of Korea’s ancient Silla kingdom cuisine prepared by celebrity chef Edward Lee, the Presidential Communications Office said in a press release.