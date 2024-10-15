Fire Chiefs To Share Best Practices On Solar Panel, Data Centre and EV At 2024 IFCEM

PUTRAJAYA, Uniform guidelines on solar installation and data centres are at the top of the agenda at the International Fire Conference and Exhibition Malaysia 2024 (IFCEM 2024) scheduled to be held at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre from Oct 22 to 24.

Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said the matters will be focused at IFCEM 2024, which will be attended by experts and professionals from various countries in the field of fire safety and disaster management.

‘Solar panels are installed on the roof of a house or building, so let’s see how the controls (guidelines) are made (how it is different) between other countries.

‘So we can share and issue rules on how we can improve existing guidelines so that it is somewhat uniform among Asian countries,’ he said.

He said this after a ceremony of handing over Proton’s official vehicles to JBPM for use during the three days of IFCEM 2024 here today.

Nor Hisham said through IFCEM 2024, the focus is also on sharing best practi

ces on data centres and electric vehicles (EV) in foreign countries.

He said IFCEM 2024 will bring together fire chiefs in Asia and Oceania, in addition to promoting the study of techniques and measures to protect lives and property from fire.

‘In terms of exhibitors, this will be the best outing for the department as we managed to secure 143 participants,’ he said.

At the ceremony, Nor Hisham on behalf of JBPM received 30 Proton X90 and X70 for use throughout IFCEM 2024 from Proton vice-president (human capital and administrator) Amran Mohd Tomin.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency