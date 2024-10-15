Perlis Customs Seizes Three Cars Worth Over RM1.1 Mln For ‘Overstaying’

KANGAR, The Perlis branch of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department has seized three vehicles, including a luxury car with a Langkawi duty-free registration plate, valued at over RM1.1 million, for allegedly overstaying in a Customs Main Area (KUK).

Perlis Customs director Ismail Hashim said the cars were confiscated during separate inspections, with the first involving a Mazda 2.0 SKYACTIV Sedan, estimated to be worth RM50,000, with RM78,500 in taxes, at about 1 pm on Sept 26.

“On the same day, another vehicle, a Toyota Camry, valued at RM55,000 with taxes of RM86,570, was seized by Customs during an inspection at about 3.30 pm. Both cars were inspected at the Kuala Perlis Enforcement Branch of the Customs Office,” he told a press conference today.

Ismail added that another vehicle, a luxury Porsche 982 Cayman GT4 RS, valued at RM1 million with taxes of RM1.9 million, was confiscated during an inspection at the Perlis Customs Complex at 6.20 pm on Oct 1.

He said initial investigations showed that all the

vehicles were suspected of staying in the KUK beyond the 90 days permitted under Item 14, Part I of the Customs Duty (Exemption) Order 2017. The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.

Ismail said Perlis Customs also seized various types of cigarettes and alcoholic beverages believed to be smuggled, with a total value of RM18,127, in two separate inspections in Perak in September.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency