Taman Melawati Landslide: Ground Movement Persists As authorities Take Precautionary Measures

KUALA LUMPUR, A recent assessment by the Mineral and Geoscience Department (JMG) and the Public Works Department (JKR) has confirmed ongoing ground movement at the landslide site on Jalan E6, Taman Melawati.

In view of this, Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said the affected hillside area will be covered with plastic sheeting to prevent soil erosion and reduce further movement of the ground.

‘Findings indicate that the ground movement is primarily occurring on the left side of the slope.

‘We plan to install a canvas measuring 30 metres in length and 20 metres in width today, and we hope this will help reduce ground movement, especially with the continued rainfall,’ he told reporters at the site today.

Mohd Azam also said that JMG and JKR will conduct another evaluation tomorrow to monitor any changes at the site.

He said as of 6.30 pm, cleanup efforts in the vicinity have reached 80 per cent completion, allowing residents to safely retrieve their personal belongings and relocate their vehicl

es to safer areas.

The 33 residents from 11 families on Jalan E6 have also been advised not to return to their homes, adding that they have been relocated to a nearby community hall.

‘Currently, only Jalan E6 is affected, and this incident has not impacted residents on other roads,’ he clarified.

Meanwhile, Selangor Fire and Rescue Department Zone 4 chief, Senior Fire Officer I Shahrin Yusmar Mat Yusof, said early actions were taken to clear the drainage at the top of the hill to facilitate water flow.

‘It was found that the drainage was blocked with debris and stones, likely due to natural conditions leading to the ground movement.

‘We conducted water spraying to reduce the blockage and clean the drainage area,’ he said.

In the meantime, the Ampang Jaya Municipal Council (MPAJ) confirmed that the land affected by the erosion belongs to a developer, and the cause of the landslide will be identified by JMG.

According to their statement, the landslide incidents on Jalan Serdang and Jalan E6 in Taman Mela

wati have not resulted in any casualties, and no structural damage has been reported in nearby homes.

However, muddy water continues to flow in surrounding residential areas.

‘MPAJ will initiate cleanup efforts in the affected areas to facilitate residents’ access. We will inform the public when access is restored.

‘In case of any disaster, residents can contact MPAJ’s PANTAS Unit at 03-42857333, or reach out to relevant agencies such as the fire department and police,’ the statement read.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency