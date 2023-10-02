FESKA HELPS FUEL YOUNGER GENERATION’S LOVE FOR THE ARTS

Festival Kesenian Kanak-kanak Kebangsaan (FESKA), which was held from Sept 30 to Oct 2, succeeded in fuelling a love for the arts in children, who are the country's legacy.

National Department for Culture and Arts (JKKN) director-general Mohd Amran Mohd Haris said FESKA is one of the programmes under the department. which focuses on the development of human capital in the arts and culture.

"The programme’s implementation is a manifestation of the Cultural Arts Guidance Programme (PBSB), which is a platform for translating the excellent achievements of PBSB participants.

"Hopefully, with the organisation of this festival, we can instil in the younger generation a love for the country's cultural heritage," he said in a statement today.

Mohd Amran said FESKA was also enlivened by activities on the sidelines, such as cultural art workshops, sales of cultural products and a cultural exhibition, as well as the participation of the Malaysian Art School which exhibited the works of its students.

"Although dance is the main element in this festival, JKKN also involved other elements of cultural arts under PBSB which comprises theatre, music, gasing, silat and language arts.

"This event can give exposure to participants and visitors to appreciate, understand as well as value the arts and national culture," he added.

Meanwhile, the Tingkah Mahsyur group from Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Puncak Alam (2), Selangor was crowned winner of the Kejuaraan Tari Kanak-Kanak Malaysia, organised in conjunction with FESKA 2023.

Kelab Tari Keat Hwa (K) from Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (C) Keat Hwa, Alor Setar, Kedah took second prize while SK Kiawayan Tambunan, Sabah (Kiawayan Dance Club) finished third.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency