FEDEX PLANS TO EXPAND BUSINESS IN MALAYSIA – PM ANWAR

KUALA LUMPUR, The multinational express transportation company, FedEx, plans to expand its business in Malaysia, especially involving the existing facilities at several airports, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. In a post on Facebook, Anwar said this was revealed during his meeting with FedEx Corp President and Chief Executive Officer of Airline and International Richard Smith who paid him a courtesy call at his office in Putrajaya today. 'FedEx currently operates 30 flights weekly in Malaysia, connecting local industries to its global network across 220 countries and territories,' he said. Anwar said that during the meeting, he also received positive feedback regarding the government's approach to translating the MADANI Economy agenda. 'Among other things, FedEx sees the proposed Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) as a significant future economic growth collaboration that should be leveraged,' he said. According to Anwar, FedEx is a multinational company in the fields of transportation, e-commerce, and business services that has been established in Malaysia since 1993. Source: BERNAMA News Agency