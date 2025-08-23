FBI Raids Home of Ex-Trump National Security Adviser John Bolton

Bethesda: FBI agents raided the home of former US National Security Adviser John Bolton early Friday as part of a national security investigation. The search was conducted at Bolton’s residence in Bethesda, Maryland, near Washington, D.C., starting around 7 a.m. local time. The operation was ordered by FBI Director Kash Patel.

According to Philippines News Agency, the raid is linked to an investigation concerning classified documents. This investigation was initially launched several years ago but was reportedly shelved under former President Joe Biden’s administration for political reasons, as stated by a senior US official.

John Bolton, who served as Trump’s national security adviser from 2018 to 2019, has faced past accusations related to sensitive material included in his 2020 memoir, “The Room Where It Happened.” Despite his previous role, Bolton later became a critic of Trump.

FBI Director Kash Patel commented on the operation through the US social media platform X, emphasizing that “NO ONE is above the law . @FBI agents on mission.” The investigation highlights ongoing concerns over the handling of classified information by former government officials.