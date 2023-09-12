FAHMI FADZIL EXPRESSES CONDOLENCES TO RAYMOND GOH’S FAMILY

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil expressed condolences to the family of TV3’s Nightline newscaster Muhammad Zaman Goh Abdullah, prominently known as Raymond Goh, who died this morning.

In a Facebook post, Fahmi also prayed for the family to remain strong during this trying time.

Raymond’s family in a statement today said he passed away peacefully this morning after bravely battling the effects of a stroke.

According to the family, the funeral prayers for Goh will be held at Masjid At-Taqwa in Taman Tun Dr Ismail here after the Asar prayer today and his remains will later be laid to rest at Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery.

Goh began his career as a newscaster at 7 o'clock news before anchoring TV3’s Nightline news bulletin.

The veteran newscaster with over 30 years of experience also trained and coached individuals on how to speak well.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency