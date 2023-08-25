EXHIBITION TO SHOWCASE TRADITIONAL COSTUMES OF MALAYSIANS

Traditional costumes of various ethnic groups in this country are a cultural heritage that needs to be preserved and showcased to prevent it from being forgotten.

In this regard, the National Textile Museum in collaboration with Paradigm Mall is organising the ‘Pameran Warna Warni Busana Malaysia’ on the first floor of the shopping centre until Sept 17.

National Textile Museum director Tengku Intan Rahimah Tengku Mat Saman said that the exhibition aimed to showcase the uniqueness, elegance and diversity of traditional costumes and adornments that symbolise the multiracial society in Malaysia in conjunction with the National Day 2023 celebration.

“This exhibition highlights the uniqueness and special qualities of the traditional attire of the Malays, Chinese, Indians, ethnic groups of Sabah and Sarawak, as well as the Orang Asli.

“The collection also includes the royal headdress worn by every king and sultan, as well as accessories that complement various attires,” she told Bernama.

Tengku Intan Rahimah said the exhibition, which targets 10,000 visitors, could also promote unity among people of different races and enhance strategic cooperation in preserving Malaysia’s cultural heritage.

She said the 68 collections of displayed materials belonged to the National Textile Museum, and some were borrowed from the Royal Museum and National Archives of Malaysia.

Among the interesting ones is the replica of the ‘muscat dress’ worn by the late first Prime Minister Tunku Abdul Rahman Putra Al-Haj during the Merdeka ceremony in 1957, as well as Tengkolok Diraja or the royal regalia.

“Other adornments include ‘Selendang Kelingkan’ made of pink fabric embellished with embroidery using ‘pipeh’ metal tape with scattered flower motifs, and ‘Pinakol’ or beaded accessories made by the Rungus ethnic in Kudat, Sabah,” she said.

She added that for safety reasons, most of the items displayed in the exhibition were replicas that closely resembled the originals.

A visitor from Kuala Lumpur, Walter Chua, 41, said the exhibition helped him learn more about Malaysians’ traditional costumes and the royal regalia.

“I just found out that each tengkolok is unique and that every state has its own binding style,” he said.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency