Ex-President Duterte Arrives in ICC Custody in The Hague

The Hague: Former President Rodrigo Duterte has arrived in The Hague, the Netherlands, and is now in the custody of the International Criminal Court (ICC). He landed at Rotterdam Airport on a chartered flight, and his custody was transferred by Philippine law enforcement authorities to ICC officials.

According to Philippines News Agency, an ICC nurse has already conferred with Duterte’s personal nurse regarding his medical condition and requirements, with the information relayed to the ICC Medical Doctor for an immediate check-up at the ICC Detention Center. The Philippine Embassy in The Netherlands has provided consular assistance, including winter clothing and care packages for Duterte and his delegation.

Former executive secretary Salvador Medialdea has been granted a 15-day visa to serve as Duterte’s counsel, with permission to visit him at the ICC Detention Center. Duterte’s nurse and aide are set to return to the Philippines after being granted two-day visas by The Netherlands’ immigration authorities.

Embassy officials have stressed the importance of attending to Duterte’s medical and physical conditions and have arranged for ICC officials to provide him with embassy contact information for any consular assistance needed. The ICC warrant of arrest was served to Duterte through Interpol after his arrival from Hong Kong.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has clarified that while Manila is not officially cooperating with the ICC, it complied with commitments to Interpol. International law expert Rodel Taton commended the move, emphasizing the importance of complying with international treaties to maintain diplomatic relationships. He noted that non-cooperation could negatively impact future agreements with other states, highlighting the need for a balanced approach by the current administration in handling the situation.

