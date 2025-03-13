Ilocos Region: The inflation rate in the Ilocos Region eased to 2.5 percent in February, a decrease from 2.9 percent in January, as price hikes in essential goods such as food and utilities slowed, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) report released Thursday.

According to Philippines News Agency, the February figure was 0.4 percentage points lower than the previous month but 0.5 percentage points higher than the 2.0 percent recorded during the same period last year. PSA Ilocos Region Director, lawyer Sheila de Guzman, noted that the slowdown was observed across several commodity groups, including food and non-alcoholic beverages at 3.1 percent; alcoholic beverages and tobacco at 1.5 percent each; clothing and footwear at 3.3 percent; household equipment and maintenance at 2.2 percent; transport at -0.4 percent, and personal care and other services at 3.9 percent.

However, the report highlighted that prices of meat, seafood, dairy products, eggs, fruits, nuts, sugar, and confectionery saw an uptick. Among the four provinces, Ilocos Sur recorded the highest inflation rate at 4.2 percent, followed by La Union at 3.0 percent; Pangasinan at 2.3 percent, and Ilocos Norte at 1.3 percent.

De Guzman stated, “Compared to February 2024, Ilocos Norte and Pangasinan saw lower inflation rates, while Ilocos Sur and La Union experienced higher rates.”