Manila: Most parts of the country will experience warm weather and isolated rain showers, the weather bureau said Thursday. “A huge part of Luzon and Mindanao will experience warm weather because of the easterlies, although isolated rain showers due to localized thunderstorms are still likely,” weather forecaster Obet Badrina of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

According to Philippines News Agency, the easterlies will also cause cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms across Eastern Visayas. “Take precautions against possible flash floods or landslides,” advised Badrina. The rest of the country is forecast to experience isolated rain showers, mostly in the afternoon or evening.

Temperatures are expected to reach up to 34 °C in Metro Manila and Zamboanga, and up to 33 °C in Kalayaan Islands, Laoag, Tuguegarao, and Davao. Meanwhile, no low pressure area and tropical cyclone were monitored inside and outside the Philippine Area of Respo

nsibility.

Moderate winds and moderate coastal waters will prevail across the eastern section of the country, while elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, according to PAGASA.