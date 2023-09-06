Ex-child offenders earn diplomas via Alternative Learning System

The provincial government announced that 16 former wayward youths housed at the Bahay Pag-Asa Youth Center (BPYC) here have completed their secondary and elementary education. Provincial information officer Christian Jay Cojamco on Wednesday said under the supervision of the provincial government, the BPYC offers hope and a brighter future to young Palaweños who have encountered legal issues and are called 'children in conflict with the law (CICL).' He said the institution is overseen by the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO), providing shelter and offering opportunities for education and personal growth for the CICL. "Six of these young individuals graduated from senior high school, an achievement considering the challenges they have faced. Nine students also completed their junior high school education through the Alternative Learning System (ALS) provided by the DepEd," he said, highlighting the graduates' determination to overcome obstacles and continue their learning journey. One student also completed elementary school, a significant milestone in the youth's educational path. The graduation ceremony, held at the BPYC facility, was attended by parents, caregivers, government officials and members of the local community. Cojamco said Governor Dennis Socrates commended the graduates "for their determination and commitment to their education, and is happy that the BPYC is giving importance to providing support and guidance to the young individuals who have faced challenges in their lives." He added that the governor believes that these 16 graduates - who have shown that with the right support and opportunities, they can overcome difficulties - will succeed in life. The ALS was made available to the BPYC residents because their past offenses have made them ineligible to enroll in regular schools. Their schooling was conducted within the BPYC premises at the Provincial Agricultural Center Compound in Barangay Irawan, Puerto Princesa City.

Source: Philippines News Agency