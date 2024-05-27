EPIC FORGES COOPERATION WITH ALTUS TO PROMOTE KEMAMAN PORT

KUALA TERENGGANU, Eastern Pacific Industrial Corporation Bhd (EPIC), through its subsidiary, Eastern Pacific Marine Services Sdn Bhd (EPIC Marine), has established a strategic partnership with Altus Oil and Gas Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Altus) to promote Kemaman Port as a port of call for oil rigs. EPIC Bhd chief executive officer Muhktar Suhaili said the collaboration was important to expand its network to further explore business opportunities in the segment, which included temporary rig placement services, rig maintenance and repair, project preparation and other related services. "This collaboration is another important achievement in the effort to meet the growing demand for platform services at Kemaman Port. "This initiative can also empower the overall growth of the company and the EPIC Group," he said in a statement today. Meanwhile, Altus Group managing director Mohamad Taufik Othman said the collaboration is expected to improve offerings and services in various aspects for EPIC Marine and its subsidiar ies. It can indirectly lead to spillovers and contribute to the socio-economic development of Terengganu, he said. EPIC is a government-linked company (GLC) that operates as a service provider for the oil and gas sector for upstream and downstream industries. Among EPIC's core businesses are offshore oil and gas industry services including port management, engineering and marine services as well as engineering and maintenance services. Source: BERNAMA News Agency