ELMINA AIR CRASH: IDENTITIES OF 10 VICTIMS CONFIRMED

Police have confirmed the identities of all 10 victims of the plane crash incident at Bandar Elmina, Shah Alam, last Thursday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan the victims were identified as Pahang State Local Government, Housing, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Johari Harun; Shahrul Kamal Roslan, 41, and Heikal Aras Abdul Azim, 45.

Others were Mohammad Taufiq Mohd Zaki, 37; Khairil Azwan Jamaludin, 43; Shaharul Amir Omar, 49; Mohammad Naim Fawwas Mohamed Muaidi, 35; Idris Abdul Talib @ Ramali, 41; Sharipudin Shaari, 51; and Muhamad Hafiz Muhamad Saleh, 32.

“The police, together with the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR), Klang and the Chemistry Department have completed the autopsy and identification processes.

“We have received DNA test results for almost all the samples sent before. All the victims involved in the crash have been identified and their remains are ready to be handed over to the next of kin this morning,” he told a press conference at the HTAR Forensic Department here today.

According to Hussein, the victims’ identification process was carried out using various techniques including matching fingerprints, DNA testing and odontology or dental records.

He also confirmed that there were no other victims involved in the incident.

“Eight victims were the people who were onboard the plane and two were road users,” he said.

Hussein said that the identification and DNA matching processes were quite challenging and were initially expected to take up to three days, but they managed to complete them a day early.

“All the processes were made easy, and they were the fastest I’ve ever done even though we expected to complete them on Monday. Alhamdulillah, all processes were completed at midnight last night,” he said.

Hussein said the funeral rites for the victims would be handled by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS).

“We will hand over the remains to the JAIS team this morning. Funeral prayers will be held, we will provide hearses as requested by the next of kin, and the remains will be driven (to cemeteries) under police escort,” he said.

On Thursday, a Beechcraft Model 390 (Premier 1) business jet crashed on the Guthrie Corridor Expressway near Bandar Elmina, killing 10 individuals.

The victims who died consisted of six passengers and two crew members of the light aircraft, while the other two were civilians, Muhamad Hafiz and a e-hailing driver who were passing through the area at the time of the incident.

The ill-fated aircraft was on a flight from Langkawi to the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang and had been cleared to land at 2.48pm but crashed two minutes later.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency