DTI Negros warns stores vs. overpricing of school supplies

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Negros Oriental has cautioned establishments against overpricing of school supplies as it released on Tuesday a suggested retail price (SRP) list of selected items. DTI-Negros Oriental provincial director Nimfa Virtucio told the Philippine News Agency on Wednesday that they have started the monitoring and inspection of department stores and other establishments to ensure that the SRP is being followed. 'The SRP list is posted on our social media page as a guide for the buyers and if the establishments fail to comply, they will be issued a notice to explain,' Virtucio said. The move came as public and private schools are getting ready for the opening of the new academic year in August. Virtucio clarified that those covered by the SRP are the regular and common brands only as the high-end and more expensive items are not regulated by the DTI. Only school supplies are included in the SRP list, with bags, shoes and uniforms are excluded. Virtucio said they are protecting and helping the lower-income sector by providing them with less costly school supplies. Some other items in the SRP list are ballpens, pencils, paper, notebooks, erasers, crayons and similar supplies that are used in school

Source: Philippines News Agency