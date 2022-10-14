DTI bats for quality goods, services via PQA regionalization

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) aims to encourage organizations across the country to attain excellence in quality in production of goods and delivery of services.

During the 25th anniversary of Philippine Quality Award (PQA) at the Philippine International Convention Center Thursday, DTI Undersecretary for Regional Operations Group Blesila Lantayona announced that the agency has released the Department Administrative Order (DAO) No. 22-12 for the regional implementation of the PQA Program.

She said DAO No. 22-12 took effect last month.

She said the regionalization of the implementation of PQA Program aims to boost the advancement of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) by promoting standards of organizational performance comparable to those leading business overseas pursuant to the country’s effort to be globally competitive.

Lantayona said this would help MSMEs achieve the highest level of quality of products and services that will provide Philippine industries with benchmarks and models to emulate.

“It also aims to establish a national system for assessing quality and productivity performance, thus providing both private and public sectors with criteria and guidelines for self-assessment,” she said.

In his keynote speech, DTI Secretary Alfredo Pascual encouraged organizations and companies to help the Philippine economy grow by developing globally competitive and innovative industries.

“We become globally competitive and achieve high quality of life for our people by producing quality goods and services,” Pascual said.

He said the implementation of PQA in regions will help MSMEs to grow into competitive and future-ready organizations.

“What we want to happen is to see small enterprises graduate into medium-sized enterprises and medium-sized enterprises to graduate into large enterprises. As we cultivate competitiveness and innovation among SMEs and organizations in the regions, we hope to develop a community of quality organizations at par with global standards,” the DTI chief added.

Source: Philippines News Agency